Man charged with raping 13-year-old in East Pennsboro Township

A Harrisburg man has been charged with raping a child in East Pennsboro Township in 2017.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Township police said they were contacted on Nov. 19 by the mother of a 13-year-old girl who wanted to report a sexual assault. Officers determined that Roger E. Drake, 40, had sexually assaulted the girl in December 2017 and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

He had also made sexual comments to a 17-year-old girl, commented on her private body parts, inappropriately touched her and flashed his genitals at her, police said Thursday.

He was arrested Jan. 19 on two felony counts of corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above, individual felony counts of rape of a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, misdemeanor indecent assault without consent and misdemeanor indecent exposure, according to court documents. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $60,000 cash bail.

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.