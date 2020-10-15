Man charged with murder in Carlisle stabbing death early Thursday morning

A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the first degree after the stabbing death of a woman in Carlisle early Thursday morning, according to court documents.

Sean Michael Roberts, 29, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was charged with criminal homicide - murder in the first degree, stemming from an incident at 3:21 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Roberts called 911 dispatch and said he'd just "murdered" a woman and stabbed her in the neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The affidavit did not specify the identity of the victim, and Carlisle Police have not yet responded to a request for information.

The affidavit said police responded to the 100 block of East High Street and found a woman near the front entrance of the residence with no signs of life.

Roberts surrendered to officers upon their arrival at the scene. He was arraigned Thursday morning, where Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck denied bail with the reason that Roberts was a "danger to the community," according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

