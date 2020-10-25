Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in relation to Carlisle overdose

Carlisle Police reported last week that they have charged a York man with drug delivery resulting in death in relation to an overdose that occurred on Jan. 8.

Dokken Waltermyer, 31, was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to deliver.

Carlisle Police said that through an investigation, they believe that the overdose victim met with Waltermyer in York to procure drugs, and the overdose of those drugs eventually led to the victim's death.

Waltermyer was taken into custody on Oct. 22 and was denied bail. He remains in Cumberland County Prison, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.