Man charged with defacement of Dickinson College Jewish center waives preliminary hearing, charges advance to county court

A criminal case involving a New York man who police say placed stickers with “inflammatory and intimidating messages” on a Jewish center at Dickinson College in January will move forward to the county Court of Common Pleas.

Frank Petronio, 62, of Spencerport, waived his preliminary hearing before Carlisle Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck Wednesday. Birbeck sent the charges, misdemeanor ethnic intimidation, harassment and disorderly conduct, to be heard at the county court.

The hearing date has not been released, but Petronio's formal arraignment is scheduled for July 11.

Police said on that Jan. 23 a man was seen attaching stickers to the door and window of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College. They identified the man as Petronio with the cooperation of the Dickinson Public Safety Department.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville.

