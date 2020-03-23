Man charged with arson at Dover Township cafe

A Dover man was charged in connection with an arson at a York County cafe late Friday.

Northern York County Regional Police said they charged Justin Elicker, 35, with arson, arson intent to destroy unoccupied building, reckless burning, possession of incendiary material, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and dangerous burning.

The charges stem from an incident at 10 p.m. Friday. An officer pulled up to the rear of Moonlight Cafe in the 4100 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township and located the fire, which was by a detached walk-in freezer.

The officer used his fire extinguisher to put out the fire, and the Dover Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The owner of the business obtained video footage of a suspect, who used a bag of used aprons to start the fire, according to police. The bag of aprons had been hanging on the back porch of the business.

Members of the fire department advised police at 11:15 p.m. that same night that they saw the suspect at a convenience store in the 4000 block of Carlisle Road.

The police went to the convenience store and interviewed the suspect they identified as Elicker. He was taken into custody and later posted $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.