Man charged in Asbell Center defacing

A New York man faces charges in the defacement of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College in January, Carlisle police said.

On Jan. 23, a man was seen placing stickers with “inflammatory and intimidating messages” on the center's door and window. Police said a suspicious man was seen near the building that day. The white male appeared to have blond hair and was wearing glasses and a blue baseball cap.

Police said that with the cooperation of the Dickinson Public Safety Department, they were able to identify Frank Petronio, 62, of Spencerport, New York, as a suspect in the incident.

Charges of harassment, ethnic intimidation, and disorderly conduct were filed against Petronio, according to court filings. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.