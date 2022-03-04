 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged in Asbell Center defacing

Dickinson College incident (copy)

Carlisle Police said they have identified this man who they say placed stickers with "inflammatory" and "intimidating" messages on the door and window of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life on the campus of Dickinson College in January.

A New York man faces charges in the defacement of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College in January, Carlisle police said.

On Jan. 23, a man was seen placing stickers with “inflammatory and intimidating messages” on the center's door and window. Police said a suspicious man was seen near the building that day. The white male appeared to have blond hair and was wearing glasses and a blue baseball cap.

Police said that with the cooperation of the Dickinson Public Safety Department, they were able to identify Frank Petronio, 62, of Spencerport, New York, as a suspect in the incident.

Charges of harassment, ethnic intimidation, and disorderly conduct were filed against Petronio, according to court filings. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.

