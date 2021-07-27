Man charged in Adams County slaying for which another man served 16 years

Police said Laughman confessed several weeks after the crime and provided information that only the killer could have known. Doctors said Laughman had an IQ of 70 at the time, meaning he was functioning at the level of a 10-year-old. He was ordered freed in November 2003 and the charges were dropped the following year after DNA samples feared lost were located and were found to belong to someone else.

“The evidence exonerated, ultimately, Barry Laughman. The evidence brought justice to Chris Speelman and for Edna," Sinnett said.

Speelman was taken into custody and would be denied bail, prosecutors said. Sinnett declined to say whether he would seek the death penalty but said several aggravating factors would support that decision. Court documents did not list a defense attorney, and a working phone number for the defendant could not be found Tuesday.

The district attorney said the case was proof that “killers and rapists will never avoid capture."

“'Whodunits' are a thing of the past, frankly," Sinnett said. “There is going to be DNA recovered from crime scenes, and that DNA is going to be preserved, analyzed — it may be 10, 15, 30 years down the line, but you will have justice."