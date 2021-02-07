Man charged after two police pursuits in Cumberland County early Friday morning

A Virginia man faces charges after State Police at Carlisle said he led police in a number of jurisdictions on two separate police pursuits early Friday morning.

Joseph Anthony Spomer, 31, of Winchester, was charged with felony assault of law enforcement, aggravated assault, robbery, robbery of motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and fleeing police, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and DUI controlled substance, after incidents on Friday from Shippensburg to Mechanicsburg.

Police said the first incident started when Spomer approached troopers at the Sheetz on Allen Road in Carlisle at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, making "erratic and delusional statements" about "bloody snakes in the parking lot." When troopers approached him, he sped off in his vehicle at a high rate of speed on Interstate 81 south, ignoring all road signs and turn signals.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but Spomer fled, reaching speeds of 120 mph. He was able to avoid detection and exited I-81 at mile marker 29 where he drove to a 7-Eleven on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township, according to police.

