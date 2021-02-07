Man charged after two police pursuits in Cumberland County early Friday morning

A Virginia man faces charges after State Police at Carlisle said he led police in a number of jurisdictions on two separate police pursuits early Friday morning.
Joseph Anthony Spomer, 31, of Winchester, was charged with felony assault of law enforcement, aggravated assault, robbery, robbery of motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and fleeing police, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and DUI controlled substance, after incidents on Friday from Shippensburg to Mechanicsburg.
Police said the first incident started when Spomer approached troopers at the Sheetz on Allen Road in Carlisle at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, making "erratic and delusional statements" about "bloody snakes in the parking lot." When troopers approached him, he sped off in his vehicle at a high rate of speed on Interstate 81 south, ignoring all road signs and turn signals.
Police attempted a traffic stop, but Spomer fled, reaching speeds of 120 mph. He was able to avoid detection and exited I-81 at mile marker 29 where he drove to a 7-Eleven on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township, according to police.
Once inside the 7-Eleven, police said Spomer walked behind the counter and stole merchandise and the key to the clerk's personal vehicle. Spomer attempted to steal the vehicle but was unable to get it started, so he fled in his own vehicle, according to police.
Police again encountered him after he fled the second store, and a pursuit ensued, reaching more than 80 mph. Police said Spomer ignored all traffic laws as he traveled north into Carlisle and onto Route 11.
Carlisle Borough Police, Middlesex Township Police, Silver Spring Township Police and Hampden Township Police all responded to assist, and near the 6800 block of the Carlisle Pike, spike strips were used to deflate a tire on Spomer's vehicle. Police said Spomer swerved his vehicle toward and almost struck the police officer who deployed the spike strips.
Spomer still continued north on three tires, but police said he crashed his vehicle while turning into the exit at the Sheetz on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township.
Spomer exited his vehicle after the crash and attempted to gain entry into a vehicle that was in the process of fueling, but pursuing officers were able to take him into custody.
Spomer was arraigned, and bail was denied because he was determined to be a threat to himself and others. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.