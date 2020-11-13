Man arrested after standoff in Upper Allen Thursday

A man was arrested Thursday on assault charges after a standoff with police in Upper Allen Township.

John Beckey Jr., 36, of Upper Allen, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as summary harassment, after the incident Thursday.

Township police said they were initially called to his home at 6:40 a.m. for a report of a domestic assault. When police responded to arrest Beckey, he barricaded himself and refused to surrender.

The Cumberland County Special Response Team's negotiators responded to the scene to assist and were able to convince Beckey to surrender himself peacefully. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Beckey was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin.