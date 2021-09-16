Man accused of trying to run over 6 nonuniformed troopers in Harrisburg

A Harrisburg man was in jail Thursday on six counts of aggravated assault, accused of trying to run over nonuniformed state troopers who were attending a promotional exam in the city, police said.

Jamal Kimani Crummel, 45, also faces charges of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and motor vehicle offenses. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Scottish Rite Cathedral fraternal organization building in Harrisburg.

Police say Crummel first stopped his Ford Escape before accelerating toward the troopers. He allegedly drove his vehicle into the grass off the street toward the troopers, who were in business attire. They were able to dive out of the way, police said. No one was hurt.

A district court employee said Crummel did not have a lawyer listed in court records. He was arrested at the scene and jailed with bail set at $150,000.

Crummel was arraigned late Wednesday, so the arrest affidavit and charging documents were not immediately available.