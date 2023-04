A Loysville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Sunday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.

Police said Timothy Smith, 63, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma west on Tuscarora Path, near Miller Lane, in Saville Township at 1:57 p.m. Sunday when he failed to make a left-hand turn in the road and struck a tree.

Police said Smith was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.