Lower Mifflin woman pleads guilty to making false statements on adopted daughter's health that resulted in unnecessary medical procedures

  • Updated
A Lower Mifflin Township woman accused of making false statements about her adopted daughter's health, which resulted in unnecessary medical procedures, has pleaded guilty in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Shelley Noreika, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday for false statements relating to health care matters.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said Noreika admitted that around Feb. 4, 2020, she made false statements regarding to her adopted daughter's medical providers. Norieka told the girl, then 5 years old, to pretend to have a seizure while she videotaped her.

Gurganus said Noreika emailed that video to the girl's pediatric neurologist, as well as provided false statements regarding the girl's medical condition.

Gurganus said that on multiple other occasions, Noreika falsely reported to medical providers that the girl experienced seizures. Gurganus said Noreika misled medical providers concerning the health and condition of her daughter knowing they would rely on her false statements in their diagnosis and treatment decisions.

In accordance with the plea agreement, those involved agreed that the offense involved a loss of $95,000 to $150,000, which includes costs borne by insurers and the government for the girl's unnecessary medical treatments and visits.

Gurganus said Noreika no longer cares for the child, and she also faces related state charges, which are pending.

The maximum penalty under federal law for Noreika's offense is five years in prison and a term of supervised release following imprisonment, as well as a $25,000 fine. A sentencing will be imposed at a later date.

Shelley Noreika

