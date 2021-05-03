Lower Mifflin woman faces more charges in treatment of adopted children; husband now charged with assault

A Lower Mifflin Township woman who was charged in April for allegedly forcing an adopted daughter through unnecessary medical procedures now faces assault charges, along with her husband.

Shelley Marie Noreika, 47, was charged Saturday with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and harassment, and her husband David Albert Noreika, 48, was charged with felony strangulation, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, as well as misdemeanor simple assault.

The new charges were filed after interviewing a victim for whom the couple was responsible for care. The juvenile victim said that between January 2017 and July 2020, the couple used a plastic wiffle ball bat to strike the child for discipline. David Noreika allegedly choked the child and struck the child on separate occasions with a closed fist, causing injury, according to police.

Both Noreikas were taken into custody but released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing on these charges is set for May 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick.

Shelley Noreika's preliminary hearing on her earlier charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and theft by deception is scheduled for July 15.