Lower Mifflin woman faces additional charges related to burning, choking of adopted children

A Lower Mifflin Township woman faces a third set of charges in relation to her treatment of her adopted children, which includes accusations of burning and choking them, as well as instructing one of them on how to fake a seizure.
Shelley Noreika, 47, was charged Wednesday with four felony counts of aggravated assault - attempts to cause injury with extreme indifference, and three felony counts each of aggravated assault involving a victim younger than 13 and endangering the welfare of children, as well as two felony counts of strangulation and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
The charges stem from incidents that took place between December 2017 and January 2021, affecting victims ages 5 to 9.
According to State Police at Carlisle, the children disclosed they were struck with a wooden paddle and backscratcher on the bottom of their feet, hands and bare buttocks by Noreika.
One child told police that in addition to being struck in the head with a "pump pole" and being stepped on the belly, Noreika also placed her on the hot kitchen stove and also the wood burner stove, causing burns that Noreika told a doctor was due to a hot slide.
Another child told police a similar story of being placed on the wood stove without pants while it was on and that Noreika also stepped on his belly, police said.
Another child reported having his hand placed on the wood stove and pushed downward, and that Noreika also picked him up by the throat on multiple occasions and slammed him to the floor, according to police.
Police said Noreika also bit all three children's fingers, causing pain.
Police said one of the children was also told how to "do a seizure" and that Noreika would direct her when to do it. She also told police that Noreika instructed her to turn her feet inward when she walked to make her appear handicapped.
Police served an arrest warrant on Noreika at her home Wednesday, and she remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.
This is the third set of charges against Noreika, though this is the first time she has been committed to prison. Bail in the previous two occasions had been unsecured.
Both of the other sets of charges remain active, with preliminary hearings in those cases also now set for July 15.
A Lower Mifflin Township woman faces charges after State Police said she provided false medical information for an adopted child to have her go through unnecessary procedures and collected donations online for such medical costs.
Noreika had first been charged in April after an investigation into the treatment of one of the children. In that case, police accused Noreika of forcing the child to undergo unnecessary medical procedures.
Her husband, David Albert Noreika, was also charged in May with felony strangulation, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children stemming from the physical abuse of the children.