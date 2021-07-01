Lower Mifflin woman faces additional charges related to burning, choking of adopted children

Another child reported having his hand placed on the wood stove and pushed downward, and that Noreika also picked him up by the throat on multiple occasions and slammed him to the floor, according to police.

Police said Noreika also bit all three children's fingers, causing pain.

Police said one of the children was also told how to "do a seizure" and that Noreika would direct her when to do it. She also told police that Noreika instructed her to turn her feet inward when she walked to make her appear handicapped.

Police served an arrest warrant on Noreika at her home Wednesday, and she remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.

This is the third set of charges against Noreika, though this is the first time she has been committed to prison. Bail in the previous two occasions had been unsecured.

Both of the other sets of charges remain active, with preliminary hearings in those cases also now set for July 15.

Noreika had first been charged in April after an investigation into the treatment of one of the children. In that case, police accused Noreika of forcing the child to undergo unnecessary medical procedures.

Her husband, David Albert Noreika, was also charged in May with felony strangulation, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children stemming from the physical abuse of the children.