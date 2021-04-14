 Skip to main content
Lower Allen Township warns about calls using spoofed number
Lower Allen Township warns about calls using spoofed number

Lower Allen Township sign

Lower Allen Township officials warned residents Wednesday that the township phone number had been spoofed and was being used to make fraudulent calls.

In a Facebook post, the township said the caller claims to be from "Apple Support" or another legitimate-sounding business, even though the caller ID says "Lower Allen Township." The caller also asks for credit card information.

The township asked that residents who receive calls not call the township about it since they are aware of the situation.

