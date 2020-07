× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lower Allen Township police are looking for two men in a retail theft case.

Police said the two men stole $26 worth of lighters, cigarette pouches and epoxy from Dollar General on Hann Way around 5:45 p.m. on June 28.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.

