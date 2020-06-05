Lower Allen Township police seek man using counterfeit bills

Counterfeit suspect

Lower Allen Township police are seeking this man in connection with passing counterfeit bills at Walmart.

 Submitted photo

Lower Allen Township police are looking for a man they say passed counterfeit $100 bills earlier this month.

Police were called to Walmart on June 3. The store reported that between 6:41 p.m. and 7:12 p.m., a man purchased $800 worth of printer products with eight counterfeit $100 bills that all had the same serial number.

Video surveillance show that the man appears to be tall and was wearing a green baseball cap, black t-shirt, athletic pants and sneakers. He had a wrist watch on his left wrist and a tattoo covering most of his right forearm.

It is unknown what type of vehicle he left in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township police.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

