Lower Allen Township police seek man using counterfeit bills

Lower Allen Township police are looking for a man they say passed counterfeit $100 bills earlier this month.

Police were called to Walmart on June 3. The store reported that between 6:41 p.m. and 7:12 p.m., a man purchased $800 worth of printer products with eight counterfeit $100 bills that all had the same serial number.

Video surveillance show that the man appears to be tall and was wearing a green baseball cap, black t-shirt, athletic pants and sneakers. He had a wrist watch on his left wrist and a tattoo covering most of his right forearm.

It is unknown what type of vehicle he left in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township police.

