Lower Allen Township man receives 3 to 6 year prison sentence for 2021 assault

A Lower Allen Township man was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison for a November assault, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said.

David Peffley Jr., 38, plead guilty to one count of aggravated assault Aug. 24.

The District Attorney's Office said Peffley punched the victim in the face and slammed her head into a wall multiple times, causing her to lose consciousness. The victim suffered an orbital fracture and permanent eye damage.

"I was terrified," the victim said after the sentencing. "I still am. I have no means to support myself and my children, but I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back. ... I can’t give up. I just can’t. I want to. Trust me I cry every single day. I am scared and heartbroken for my kids. My sons can’t grow up watching me be hit. My daughter can’t watch me walk around with a black eye and me act like it’s OK."

The Sentinel does not disclose the identify of victims of domestic violence or sex crimes unless they choose to make that known.

"This victim’s experience, fears and pain is not unique," District Attorney Sean M. McCormack said. "Every day someone else, even here in Cumberland County, is being physically abused by an abusive spouse, partner or significant other. It takes incredible strength for a victim, like the woman in this case, to stand up to stop this cycle of abuse. I want victims of domestic abuse to know that they are not alone. The District Attorney’s Office, along with other local agencies, are here, ready and eager to help victims escape their abuse."

Peffley was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Jessica Brewbaker.