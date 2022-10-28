 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lower Allen Township man receives 3 to 6 year prison sentence for 2021 assault

  • Updated
  • 0
David Peffley Jr.

Peffley

 Courtesy of the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office

A Lower Allen Township man was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison for a November assault, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said.

David Peffley Jr., 38, plead guilty to one count of aggravated assault Aug. 24.

The District Attorney's Office said Peffley punched the victim in the face and slammed her head into a wall multiple times, causing her to lose consciousness. The victim suffered an orbital fracture and permanent eye damage.

"I was terrified," the victim said after the sentencing. "I still am. I have no means to support myself and my children, but I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back. ... I can’t give up. I just can’t. I want to. Trust me I cry every single day. I am scared and heartbroken for my kids. My sons can’t grow up watching me be hit. My daughter can’t watch me walk around with a black eye and me act like it’s OK."

People are also reading…

The Sentinel does not disclose the identify of victims of domestic violence or sex crimes unless they choose to make that known.

"This victim’s experience, fears and pain is not unique," District Attorney Sean M. McCormack said. "Every day someone else, even here in Cumberland County, is being physically abused by an abusive spouse, partner or significant other. It takes incredible strength for a victim, like the woman in this case, to stand up to stop this cycle of abuse. I want victims of domestic abuse to know that they are not alone. The District Attorney’s Office, along with other local agencies, are here, ready and eager to help victims escape their abuse."

Peffley was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Jessica Brewbaker. 

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 24

Sentinel police log for Oct. 24

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a short police pursuit in Carlisle and an unknown person running over Halloween decorations in South Middleton.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Today's police log includes charges stemming from a traffic stop and child endangerment charges as well as investigations into a retail theft and an assault that both occurred in Camp Hill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinian musician creates new instrument by combining two traditional ones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News