Lower Allen Police warn of trespassing, dangers on private property

Lower Allen quarry

Lower Allen Township Police said the quarry remains a problem area for trespassers.

Lower Allen Township Police is warning its community about the dangers on private property where police have fielded a number of trespassing reports.

Police said that within a three-month period, the department has handled more than 30 trespassing calls, primarily at two private locations in the township.

One problem area is the quarry, which police said can be very dangerous. The owner of the quarry send a letter to police noting that "swimming, fishing and event just passing through abandoned quarries is very dangerous and can be fatal." The owner pointed out the death of a 19-year-old in Berks County who jumped into the water and died.

Police said the other problem area is the parking lot and land leading to Yellow Breeces Creek at the Lisburn Fire Company, which is private property. Police said the issues over the years in this area are numerous people being hurt on rope swings, littering and prohibited parking on the curved road that poses a safety issue for emergency responders.

