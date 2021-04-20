Lower Allen police seize drugs, three guns and 44 rounds of ammo

Lower Allen Township Police said officials seized three loaded handguns, 44 rounds of ammunition, baggies of marijuana, digital scales, a baggie of suspected crack cocaine and at least $1,500 after a search of a vehicle belonging to suspects wanted out of Dauphin County.

Police did not yet release the names of the suspects who were arrested, but said criminal charges will be filed against them in relation to the execution of the search warrant on April 6.

Lower Allen police said they were dispatched to the parking lot of the Capital City Mall at 7:20 p.m. April 6 for a wanted subject. Two people with active warrants in Dauphin County were reported to be in the area.

In coordination with the Dauphin County Gang Task Force and Swatara Township Police with assistance from Upper Allen Township Police and Capital City Mall Security, Lower Allen officers located the suspect's vehicle and detained seven occupants.

While the occupants were detained, police said drugs and a handgun were seen in plain view in the vehicle. Dauphin County agencies proceeded with the investigation into the wanted suspects, while Lower Allen police seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant.