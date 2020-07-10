Lower Allen police seek suspects in credit card theft

Lower Allen Township police are looking for several suspects in the theft and use of credit cards.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Cedar Run drive at 3:25 a.m. on June 28 for a report of a theft from a vehicle. It was found that two vehicles were entered and both victims had their wallets, cash and credit cards stolen.
Credit cards belonging to one of the victims were used at Sunoco in Harrisburg. Multiple card swipes totaled about $100.
Cards belonging to the second victim were used at a Sunoco, USA Fried Chicken and McDonald's. Multiple card swipes totaled about $94.
Video surveillance showed the suspects driving a red vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
