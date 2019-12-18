Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say entered several lockers at a public gym.
Michael James Reed, 28, of Washington, D.C., was also a suspect in a "statewide intelligence briefing detailing similar burglaries," police said Tuesday.
It was discovered shortly before 3:35 p.m. July 10 that someone had broken into several lockers at Gold's Gym in the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive. The man had cut a padlock from one locker door, pulled a gym bag from the locker, and took an iPhone and a Supercuts discount card from the bag, police said.
The alleged victim used the Find My iPhone app to located the phone in a bush near the front door.
Several unlocked lockers had also been entered, but no items had been taken, police said.
Police later learned of Reed through the statewide intelligence briefing. His photo matched a photo that had been taken on July 10 for an "Arnold Johnson" while purchasing a one-day guest membership at Gold's Gym, police said. A fingerprint on the iPhone also matched Reed's thumbprint.
Reed was charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and summary criminal mischief, according to court documents.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said.