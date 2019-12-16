Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say stole a wallet and credit cards from a woman who was dropping off her child to school.
The woman arrived at the Goddard School of Mechanicsburg on Ritter Road at 8:55 a.m., dropped off her child, and returned at 9:05 a.m., police said. During that time, a man had entered the unlocked car and stole her wallet, which contained several credit cards.
Later, the man attempted to use two of the credit cards to purchase two $500 gift cards from Walmart in Lower Allen Township, police said. The cards were declined, but the man was captured on a surveillance camera.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-975-7575 or through the Crimewatch website.