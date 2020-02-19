Lower Allen police seek man in quick change scam at Walmart

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a suspect in what appears to be a quick change scam at Walmart in October.

Police on Tuesday said they are looking for a man who entered the Walmart at about 1 p.m. Oct. 28, picking out a small amount of merchandise and paying with a large bill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man distracted the cashier during the purchase and then told her that she did not give him the correct change and he needed more back, according to police. He was able to deceive the cashier into giving him an additional $199.

The man was described as black, wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, boots and a baseball-style hat. He appeared to leave the parking lot in a gray Ford Taurus.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.