Lower Allen police seek man in quick change scam at Walmart

Lower Allen police seek man in quick change scam at Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Allen scam

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for this man in connection with a quick change scam at Walmart in October 2019.

 provided by Lower Allen Township Police

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a suspect in what appears to be a quick change scam at Walmart in October.

Police on Tuesday said they are looking for a man who entered the Walmart at about 1 p.m. Oct. 28, picking out a small amount of merchandise and paying with a large bill.

The man distracted the cashier during the purchase and then told her that she did not give him the correct change and he needed more back, according to police. He was able to deceive the cashier into giving him an additional $199.

The man was described as black, wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, boots and a baseball-style hat. He appeared to leave the parking lot in a gray Ford Taurus.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News