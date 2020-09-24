Lower Allen police seek information on reported assault

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lower Allen Township police are seeking information about a reported assault that took place around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Dave and Busters at the Capital City Mall.

Police say the victim was at the business for his 8-year-old cousin's birthday party. The victim was leaning against a wall when a male in a blue sweatshirt arrived with two females and three kids.

A surveillance video shows the man in the sweatshirt sprinting across the room where he sucker-punched the victim in the face, police say. The assailant then punched and kneed the victim in the face before employees moved to break up the fight, according to reports.

Police say the man in the sweatshirt then ran back across the room and fled in a gray Honda Civic. Anyone with information on the assault or the identity of the assailant can contact township police at 717-238-9676.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.