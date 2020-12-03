 Skip to main content
Lower Allen police search for woman using counterfeit bills

Lower Allen counterfeit bills

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for this woman in connection with the attempted use of counterfeit bills at a Dollar Tree and at Capital City Mall.

 provided by Lower Allen Township Police

Lower Allen Township Police say they are looking to identify a woman who they say attempted to use counterfeit bills at multiple locations.

Police were dispatched to the Dollar Tree on Hartzdale Drive at 6:58 p.m. Nov. 25 for a report that a Black woman attempted to purchase a $10 gift card with a counterfeit $100 bill.

The employee told her they would not accept the bill, and she left the store under the guise of getting another means to pay for the gift card, but she did not return and police determined she stole the gift card.

Minutes later, police said, they received a report of the same woman trying to pass counterfeit bills at the Capital City Mall.

Police said she left the area in a black Chevy Suburban.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the crime or her identity to call them at 717-975-7575.

