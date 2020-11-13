Lower Allen police search for two women in theft from Victoria's Secret

Lower Allen Township Police seek to identify two women they say were involved in the theft of six bags full of merchandise from Victoria's Secret at the Capital City Mall Wednesday.

Police said they were dispatched at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to the mall for a retail theft. Two Black women left Victoria's Secret with six bags of merchandise without paying for anything, according to police.

The women were followed by mall security into the parking lot, where they got into a black Nissan Altima.

The two fled and were pursued by police officers on Hartzdale Drive and onto Slate Hill Road, but they were not apprehended.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.