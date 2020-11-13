 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Allen police search for two women in theft from Victoria's Secret

Lower Allen police search for two women in theft from Victoria's Secret

{{featured_button_text}}

Lower Allen Township Police seek to identify two women they say were involved in the theft of six bags full of merchandise from Victoria's Secret at the Capital City Mall Wednesday.

Police said they were dispatched at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to the mall for a retail theft. Two Black women left Victoria's Secret with six bags of merchandise without paying for anything, according to police.

The women were followed by mall security into the parking lot, where they got into a black Nissan Altima.

The two fled and were pursued by police officers on Hartzdale Drive and onto Slate Hill Road, but they were not apprehended.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Nov. 11
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Nov. 11

Today's Sentinel police log includes retail theft arrests out of the Carlisle area, an assault arrest in Upper Allen, and thefts from vehicles in Lower Allen Township and Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 10
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Nov. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an attempted break-in at an apartment building in Mechanicsburg, retail theft arrests out of Lower Allen and crash investigations conducted by State Police at Carlisle.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News