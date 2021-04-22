Lower Allen police search for three suspects in use of stolen credit and debit cards

Lower Allen Township Police are looking to identify three suspects they say were involved in stealing multiple credit and debit cards left in a purse inside a vehicle and using them to purchase items are area stores.

Police reported Wednesday that they were initially dispatched around 5 p.m. April 7 to a township park for a report of a vehicle entry. A victim reported that she had multiple credit and debit cards stolen from her purchase that was left inside of her vehicle.

Police determined that the credit cards were used almost immediately afterward at Best Buy and Target on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, and then at Kay Jewelers on Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township.

The total charges to the credit cards was $3,949, according to police.

Police obtained surveillance video from the locations and determined that a woman and a man were seen leaving Target and a woman in a different outfit was seen leaving Best Buy.

Police ask anyone with information about their identities to contact them at 717-975-7575.