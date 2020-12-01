 Skip to main content
Lower Allen police search for three men in connection with stolen vehicle

Lower Allen vehicle theft

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for these three men as persons of interest in the theft of a vehicle Friday morning.

 provided by Lower Allen Township Police

Lower Allen Township Police say they are looking for three young men whom they suspect are persons of interest regarding a vehicle that was stolen in the eastern area of the township early Friday morning.

Police said the young men were knocking on doors in the early morning hours in the southeastern area of the township. The men were asking residents to call an Uber for them.

When their requests were denied, the men left on foot and were seen walking through back yards, according to police.

Police said they believe the men fled from a stolen vehicle that crashed in a neighboring development in Fairview Township.

Police responded to the area but were unable to find them. However, later that morning, police received a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts to contact them at 717-238-9676.

