Lower Allen police search for man they say pulled gun during transaction in April

Lower Allen Township Police reported Wednesday that they are looking for a York man connected with a robbery in the parking lot of the Capital City Mall in April.

Police said Nasir Shyheim Smallwood, 23, is wanted on felony charges of robbery and attempted aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats after an investigation into an April 7 incident.

Police said a victim met with a man they believe was Smallwood in the mall parking lot at 6:24 p.m. April 7 in order to buy Apple AirPods Pro. During the transaction, the victim transferred $925 through Cash App, but Smallwood said the transaction didn't go through.

Police said the victim then tried to grab the bag with the Air Pods, but Smallwood pulled a pistol from his pocket and told the victim to drop the bag. Smallwood then fled the scene.

Police said they identified Smallwood through an investigation and obtained a warrant for his arrest.