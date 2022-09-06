 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Lower Allen Police: Missing teen located

  • Updated
  • 0
Allison Robles

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for Allison Robles after she was last reported to be traveling to Leesburg, Virginia, to meet an unknown person.

 provided by Lower Allen Township Police

Lower Allen Township Police reported later on Tuesday that a girl who was reported missing after traveling to Virginia has been located in that state. No further details were provided.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last reported to have taken an Uber to meet an unknown person in Leesburg, Virginia.

Police said they are looking for Allison Robles, who is described as Hispanic and 5-foot-4. Police said they received the missing persons report about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police learned that she left her home in Lower Allen via an Uber and was driven to a Bed Bath & Beyond located on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg.

Police said Allison was scheduled to meet an unknown person who goes by the name Sebastian. Sebastian was described to police as a Hispanic boy about 13 to 14 years old.

People are also reading…

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This new underwater drone is helping to clear unexploded World War mines along Belgium's coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News