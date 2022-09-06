Lower Allen Police: Missing teen located

Lower Allen Township Police reported later on Tuesday that a girl who was reported missing after traveling to Virginia has been located in that state. No further details were provided.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last reported to have taken an Uber to meet an unknown person in Leesburg, Virginia.

Police said they are looking for Allison Robles, who is described as Hispanic and 5-foot-4. Police said they received the missing persons report about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police learned that she left her home in Lower Allen via an Uber and was driven to a Bed Bath & Beyond located on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg.

Police said Allison was scheduled to meet an unknown person who goes by the name Sebastian. Sebastian was described to police as a Hispanic boy about 13 to 14 years old.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.