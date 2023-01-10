 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Allen Police investigate theft of 19 cases of Red Bull from grocery store

Police are investigating the theft of 19 cases of Red Bull energy drink from a Weis Market in Lower Allen Township in December.

Lower Allen Police said in a news release Monday that they responded to the Weis Market store on Lowther Road in the township Saturday for a non-active retail theft call.

The store reported that on Dec. 4 around 5:30 p.m. two males stole 19 12-pack cases of the Red Bull valued at $455.81. Police said the suspects loaded the cases into a tan minivan before leaving the area.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Target is blaming organized retail crime for their major profit loss this year. They say shoplifting has jumped about 50% this year, which has led to an extra $400 million dollars lost in profit compared to last year.
