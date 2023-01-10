Lower Allen Police investigate theft of 19 cases of Red Bull from grocery store

Police are investigating the theft of 19 cases of Red Bull energy drink from a Weis Market in Lower Allen Township in December.

Lower Allen Police said in a news release Monday that they responded to the Weis Market store on Lowther Road in the township Saturday for a non-active retail theft call.

The store reported that on Dec. 4 around 5:30 p.m. two males stole 19 12-pack cases of the Red Bull valued at $455.81. Police said the suspects loaded the cases into a tan minivan before leaving the area.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-238-9676.