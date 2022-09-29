Lower Allen police investigate theft of $1,000 worth of electronics from Walmart

Lower Allen Township Police said they are looking for three young men they say stole $1,252 worth of electronics from Walmart last week.

Police said they were contacted Monday afternoon regarding the theft that occurred between 7:40 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Police said three young Black men entered Walmart, filled a cart with electronics and pushed the cart out of the building without paying for the items. They then fled across Hartzdale Drive with the cart.

Police said one had glasses and wore dark shorts, white slides and a white T-shirt with a barcode pattern. Another wore a light pink T-shirt, gray sweatpants with green lettering and white Crocs, and the third wore a black hooded sweatshirt over a pink shirt, black pants and white athletic shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about them or the theft to contact them at 717-975-7575.