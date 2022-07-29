Lower Allen police arrest New Cumberland man on receiving stolen property charge

Lower Allen Township police arrested a New Cumberland man on July 26 on a charge he possessed a stolen firearm.

Police say officers received information around 8:43 p.m. July 25 that Jayden Juliani Munoz, 18, had a handgun. Photos of Munoz holding a Ruger semi-automatic gun were discovered by an officer who was investigating the theft of a firearm from another jurisdiction, according to reports.

Police received reports that Munoz had the firearm with him regularly and was seen at the basketball courts in the 2200 block of Cedar Run Drive. Police said Munoz fled prior to officers exiting their vehicles.

Police say officers returned to the basketball court after a brief foot chase and found a number of bags lying on the ground including a gray Under Armor backpack.

The stolen firearm, marijuana and cash were found inside the bag, according to reports.

Munoz has been charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, court documents state. He was in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 bail, according to reports.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier.