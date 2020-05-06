Lower Allen police add homicide charge in assault involving home health aid after victim dies

Lower Allen Township Police said they have added a criminal homicide charge to the list of charges against a home health aid after the victim in a 2019 assault case died in early March.
Anatoli Harlamov, 58, of Enola, now faces a criminal homicide charge that was added on April 15, police reported Wednesday. The charge joins those that were previously filed: aggravated assault, neglect of care of a dependent person, strangulation, simple assault and tampering with evidence.
The previous charges were filed in January, and pre-trial conference is scheduled so far for June 16 for the case. Harlamov remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1 million bail.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 31, 2019. Police were initially called to an apartment the day after for a fall victim in the 800 block of Lisburn Road. Police said the victim had severe injuries to her face and head, which included lacerations, and police believed she may have been assaulted.
While at the intensive care unit at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, it was discovered she had hemorrhaging on the brain and trauma to her face and head.
Police discovered that Harlamov called another home health aid on Dec. 31, sounding intoxicated and ranting about being lonely and staying at the victim's residence for the evening. Harlamov was a home health aid who worked for the victim four days a week, according to police.
The next day, Harlamov called the home health aid again and reported having problems picking the victim up after a fall. The other health aid arrived to help but called 911 when she saw the victim.
When police interviewed Harlamov at his residence, they said they saw clothing and items with blood on them.
After he was taken into custody, Harlamov told police that he was the only other person in the apartment that day, that he had been drinking heavily and that he "exploded" and became very angry at the victim for how he felt he was treated. Police said he admitted to assaulting the woman but he said he couldn't remember how he did it.
Harlamov admitted to disposing of a blood-soaked pillow and bloody napkins, according to police.
The victim died from her injuries on March 9, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to police.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.