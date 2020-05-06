Lower Allen police add homicide charge in assault involving home health aid after victim dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lower Allen Township Police said they have added a criminal homicide charge to the list of charges against a home health aid after the victim in a 2019 assault case died in early March.

Anatoli Harlamov, 58, of Enola, now faces a criminal homicide charge that was added on April 15, police reported Wednesday. The charge joins those that were previously filed: aggravated assault, neglect of care of a dependent person, strangulation, simple assault and tampering with evidence.

The previous charges were filed in January, and pre-trial conference is scheduled so far for June 16 for the case. Harlamov remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1 million bail.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 31, 2019. Police were initially called to an apartment the day after for a fall victim in the 800 block of Lisburn Road. Police said the victim had severe injuries to her face and head, which included lacerations, and police believed she may have been assaulted.

While at the intensive care unit at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, it was discovered she had hemorrhaging on the brain and trauma to her face and head.