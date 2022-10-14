Local man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison for crime against child

A Cumberland County judge Thursday sentenced Zackary Geyer to eight to 16 years in state prison after he previously pled guilty to a felony charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, according to the county district attorney’s office.

Judge Jessica Brewbaker also sentenced Geyer to three years of state probation following incarceration. Geyer will also be required to register under Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life.

The charges stem from allegations that he engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a six-year-old child, including having her perform oral sex on him, the district attorney’s office reported.

The case was investigated by Trooper Amy Kocher and the Pennsylvania State Police.