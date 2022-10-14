 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison for crime against child

  • Updated
Cumberland County Courthouse

The Cumberland County Courthouse is in Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

A Cumberland County judge Thursday sentenced Zackary Geyer to eight to 16 years in state prison after he previously pled guilty to a felony charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, according to the county district attorney’s office.

Judge Jessica Brewbaker also sentenced Geyer to three years of state probation following incarceration. Geyer will also be required to register under Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life.

The charges stem from allegations that he engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a six-year-old child, including having her perform oral sex on him, the district attorney’s office reported.

The case was investigated by Trooper Amy Kocher and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

