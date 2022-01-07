 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live deer found in car's hatchback during police traffic stop in Newberry Township

Deer

Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in York County discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of the car.

 Newberry Township Police

Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in York County discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of the driver's car.

The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by Newberry Township Police.

The occupants told officers they had realized the deer was still alive but kept driving anyway, police said.

Watch Now: Live deer found in car during police traffic stop

Police said they told a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.

The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is also assisting with the incident.

