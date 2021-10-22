Life Lion called to scene of crash involving horse and buggy in Shippensburg Friday morning

State Police said in a tweet that the driver of a pick-up truck has been located and taken into custody in connection with a crash involving a horse and buggy.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid the Orrstown Road area Friday morning in Shippensburg due to a crash involving a horse and buggy.

The crash is in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road, according to a Facebook post from West End Fire and Rescue that had a timestamp of 8:36 a.m.

The post said there were multiple patients and two helicopters had been requested. Landing zones were being established at Muddy Run Road and Rowe Run Road.

West End Fire and Rescue posted at 9:19 a.m. that Orrstown Road would be shut down for an extended period of time.

A tweet from Trooper Megan Ammerman said the scene is active and under investigation.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.