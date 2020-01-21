Life Lion called to Cooke Township one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

A Life Lion helicopter responded to a one-vehicle crash in Cooke Township Tuesday morning.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The driver of an SUV was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after crashing into a utility pole, according to state police spokeswoman Trooper Megan Frazer. The crash occurred at 7:08 a.m. at 1100 Pine Grove Road.

The identify of the driver and the severity of the injuries were not immediately available. Frazer said more information will be provided in a news release at a later time.

Photos provided by the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company show that a Life Lion helicopter responded to the scene.

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.