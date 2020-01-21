Life Lion called to Cooke Township one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

A Life Lion helicopter responded to a one-vehicle crash in Cooke Township Tuesday morning.
The driver of an SUV was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after crashing into a utility pole, according to state police spokeswoman Trooper Megan Frazer. The crash occurred at 7:08 a.m. at 1100 Pine Grove Road.
The identify of the driver and the severity of the injuries were not immediately available. Frazer said more information will be provided in a news release at a later time.
Photos provided by the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company show that a Life Lion helicopter responded to the scene.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.