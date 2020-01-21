You are the owner of this article.
Life Lion called to Cooke Township one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
Cooke Township

A Life Lion helicopter responded to a one-vehicle crash in Cooke Township Tuesday morning. 

The driver of an SUV was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after crashing into a utility pole, according to state police spokeswoman Trooper Megan Frazer. The crash occurred at 7:08 a.m. at 1100 Pine Grove Road.

The identify of the driver and the severity of the injuries were not immediately available. Frazer said more information will be provided in a news release at a later time. 

Photos provided by the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company show that a Life Lion helicopter responded to the scene. 

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

