Lemoyne woman charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal East Pennsboro crash Tuesday

A Lemoyne woman faces murder in the third degree and homicide by vehicle charges after East Pennsboro Township Police said she, while under the influence of controlled substances, caused a crash that killed a man Tuesday.

Township police on Wednesday reported that Krystin Nycole Marchese, 33, was charged with murder in the third degree, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The charges stem from a crash at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Enola Road and Susquehanna Avenue where there were five people injured in a four-vehicle crash, according to township police.

Lee Potteiger of Lewisberry was one of those injured and later succumbed to his injuries at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center on Tuesday.

With the help of the Cumberland County accident reconstruction team and video surveillance, police determined Marchese caused the crash and that she was found to be under the influence of controlled substances.

She was arrested and arraigned Tuesday, and bail was denied due to murder charge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.