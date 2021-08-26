Lemoyne man sentenced to more than 20 years for possession of a firearm during drug trafficking

A Lemoyne man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for possession of firearms during a drug trafficking crime.

Akee Ly, 32, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Ly had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing firearms and used a third party to purchase firearms on his behalf. During a search warrant of Ly’s home in Lemoyne, officers found an SCCY Industries pistol, a Taurus pistol, a Taurus revolver, a Springfield Armory pistol, firearm magazines, assorted ammunition, 75 grams of cocaine, $12,265, three bottles of promethazine, multiple Xanax bars, marijuana, eight Ecstasy pills, 200 THC vape bottles and narcotics packaging material.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Ford prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, part of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.