Lebanon County man pleads guilty to threatening to murder Democratic members of US Senate

A Lebanon man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to murder Democratic members of the U.S. Senate, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Kenelm L. Shirk, 72, pleaded guilty for his Jan. 21, 2021, threat that was allegedly made over retaliation of the senators' duties on Jan. 6, 2021. Shirk had been arrested that same day at a gas station near Shippensburg as he was en route to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said during a search of his vehicle, law enforcement recovered two handguns, an AR-15 rifle with loaded magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

A Harrisburg federal grand jury on Feb. 3, 2021, returned an indictment charging Shirk with one count of threatening to murder Democratic senators with the intent to impede and retaliate against them regarding performance of their duties. Shirk has been detained in federal custody since his arrest.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offense is 10 years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release, as well as a fine.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, Franklin County District Attorney's Office, Cornwall Police Department and Washington D.C. Capitol Police.