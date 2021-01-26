Lawyer says Pelosi laptop hasn't been recovered from suspect

HARRISBURG — A laptop stolen from the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol attack has not been recovered from the home or car of a Pennsylvania woman accused of helping steal it, the woman's lawyer said Tuesday.

Public defender A.J. Kramer told a federal judge that investigators searched the car and Harrisburg residence of Riley June Williams but did not locate the computer.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky said during a hearing in Washington that she was reluctant to say more about what she described as an ongoing and fluid investigation, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“I’m very uncomfortable discussing the facts of the case at this stage,” Sedky said. “I’m concerned that talking about what we do and don’t know and what we’re running down could jeopardize the investigation.”

Williams, 22, is a 2017 Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School graduate. She is accused of helping steal the laptop, which a Pelosi aide has said was only used for presentations. Williams is on electronic monitoring and largely confined to her home to await trial on that charge, along with obstruction, trespassing and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.