Kidnap suspect now charged with murder of Amish woman in Lancaster County

LANCASTER — A man charged previously with having kidnapped a Amish woman who disappeared in Pennsylvania last summer has now been charged with killing her.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced Monday that Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, was charged with criminal homicide in the case of Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, who has been missing since June 21.

Stoltzfus was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area, and no sign of her has been found since, Adams said. Friends and family said Stoltzfoos was happy with her life and had never expressed any desire to leave, and she had made plans to join others in a church youth group the day she disappeared, Adams said.

All of the evidence, including evidence developed since the suspect's arrest, has led investigators to “the tragic and inescapable conclusion that Linda is deceased," she said.

“Given the circumstances of Linda’s disappearance — specifically, a forceful abduction by a stranger — we always feared the worst,” Adams said. After careful consideration of the evidence and the law, authorities were “now in a position — legally — to charge Smoker with murder, despite not having recovered Linda's body."