2 juveniles charged in Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets' shooting death in Nashville will be tried as adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two juveniles charged in the shooting death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets will be transferred to adult court, NewsChannel5 in Nashville reported Thursday.

Documents from the Juvenile Court of Davidson County in Tennessee confirmed the case against Decorrius Wright, 16, and Diamond Lewis, 15, will be moved to adult court, NewsChannel5 reported.

Yorlets, a 2013 Carlisle High School graduate, was shot and killed during an alleged robbery Feb. 7, 2019 in Nashville, where he had moved to pursue a music career with his band Carverton. The five people who were arrested ranged in age from 12 to 16. Lewis is accused of robbing Yorlets, and Wright is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun and killing him.

Yorlets' family, who live in the Carlisle area, released a statement in January during a hearing for the teens urging that they be tried as adults.