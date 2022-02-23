Juvenile suspect charged in connection with last week's Walmart fire

Police said a suspect has been identified and faces felony charges in connection with a suspected arson at a Walmart store on Noble Boulevard in Carlisle Feb. 16.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Ammerman said because the individual is a juvenile their name will not be released to the public. The person faces two counts felony arson and felony criminal mischief among other charges.

Ammerman said Walmart will send an estimate of the damage caused by the fire to the investigating officer, but no information about that has been released.

The Sentinel previously reported that the fire began in Walmart's toy section Wednesday evening and produced what police described as a "significant" amount of smoke. Police said the fire damaged an entire aisle of merchandise and smoke from the fire affected additional items.

Walmart closed around 11 p.m. the night of the fire and remained closed the following day. Ammerman said the store has now reopened to the public.

Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell previously said that the fire caused two minor injuries, resulting in one person being transported to UPMC and another treated by EMS on the scene.

O'Donnell said the fire was put out quickly by employees and bystanders, but he expressed concern in a news release Feb. 17 that a number of people did not evacuate when the fire began.

“It [is] very concerning early in the incident that occupants of the store in the area of the fire did not evacuate,” he said. “Many took photos and videos of the fire to post on various social media platforms. The photos and videos that we viewed showed no sense of urgency for an evacuation. The fire could have spread rapidly with the type of combustible materials stored in this area.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

