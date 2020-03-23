Juvenile in custody after North Middleton Township drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy is in the custody of Cumberland County Juvenile Probation after being identified as the driver and shooter in incidents in North Middleton Township and Shippensburg Borough.

North Middleton Township police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Trayer Lane at about 9:30 p.m. March 18 for a report of shots fired into a residence. No one was injured.

Someone in an olive green Volkswagen was reported to have shot at the home and left before police responded.

A joint investigation with Shippensburg and Chambersburg police led to a 17-year-old Shippensburg boy.

The investigation revealed the boy was also involved in a similar drive-by shooting in Shippensburg a few weeks earlier. The weapon used in the incidents was located with the assistance of State Police at Chambersburg in another incident involving stolen firearms.

