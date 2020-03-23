You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Juvenile in custody after North Middleton Township drive-by shooting
alert

Juvenile in custody after North Middleton Township drive-by shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
North Middleton Township Police logo

A 17-year-old boy is in the custody of Cumberland County Juvenile Probation after being identified as the driver and shooter in incidents in North Middleton Township and Shippensburg Borough.

North Middleton Township police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Trayer Lane at about 9:30 p.m. March 18 for a report of shots fired into a residence. No one was injured.

Someone in an olive green Volkswagen was reported to have shot at the home and left before police responded.

A joint investigation with Shippensburg and Chambersburg police led to a 17-year-old Shippensburg boy.

The investigation revealed the boy was also involved in a similar drive-by shooting in Shippensburg a few weeks earlier. The weapon used in the incidents was located with the assistance of State Police at Chambersburg in another incident involving stolen firearms.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News