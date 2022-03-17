 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juvenile faces charges for multiple bomb threats in Shippensburg

  • 0
Shippensburg Police logo

Shippensburg Police Department is located at 60 W Burd St., Shippensburg.

A juvenile, whose age police did not release, is facing felony charges after allegedly making multiple bomb threats against Shippensburg Area Middle School.

Shippensburg Borough Police said that after a joint investigation with Pennsylvania State Police, they arrested a juvenile Wednesday in relation to threats against the school district.

Police said the juvenile first made a threat directed at the middle school on Jan. 11, in which he/she threatened to shoot students at the school. Two more bomb threats were then made on March 8 and March 10, and in the March 8 incident, the students were evacuated from the middle school and dismissed early from the high school.

The juvenile was charged with felony terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. The charges were turned over to Juvenile Probation.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for March 11

Sentinel police log for March 11

Today's police log includes a fight between juveniles, a crash that left one man injured, a stolen vehicle and misdemeanors for the corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Human costs mount in the third week of war in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News