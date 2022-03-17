Juvenile faces charges for multiple bomb threats in Shippensburg

A juvenile, whose age police did not release, is facing felony charges after allegedly making multiple bomb threats against Shippensburg Area Middle School.

Shippensburg Borough Police said that after a joint investigation with Pennsylvania State Police, they arrested a juvenile Wednesday in relation to threats against the school district.

Police said the juvenile first made a threat directed at the middle school on Jan. 11, in which he/she threatened to shoot students at the school. Two more bomb threats were then made on March 8 and March 10, and in the March 8 incident, the students were evacuated from the middle school and dismissed early from the high school.

The juvenile was charged with felony terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. The charges were turned over to Juvenile Probation.