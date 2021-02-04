July trial set for former Carlisle cop accused of corruption

Wilson agreed Collare’s attorneys were correctly applying the precedent, and that the “misappropriation of government resources was an ‘incidental byproduct’ of Collare’s scheme and not the object of the scheme.”

However, Wilson declined to strike the requested counts of the indictment, pointing to other court precedents indicating that “property” includes the right to services, including sexual services, which were the ultimate goal of Collare’s scheme.

Wilson did side, at least initially, with the defense on one issue, in which Collare’s attorneys argued that the prosecution had not met the legal standard for federal bribery charges. These charges require a transaction “involving any thing of value of $5,000 or more” that is intended to influence a federally funded agency.

Wilson dismissed the bribery charge, citing a case that clarified that the thing must be the bribe itself — in this case, sexual intercourse, with no argument apparent that the value of the sex was $5,000 or greater.

However, prosecutors filed for reconsideration based on an another, previously undiscussed precedent regarding the bribery statute, which indicated that the value of the transaction overall, and not just the bribe itself, can be considered.

In the count of the indictment at issue, Collare allegedly accepted sex in exchange for vacating drug charges that carried a fine of up to $250,000, meeting the statute by the latter precedent. Wilson reinstated the charge based on this information.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.