July trial set for former Carlisle cop accused of corruption

A July trial has been scheduled in the case of former Carlisle police officer Christopher Collare, who was indicted a year ago on corruption charges by a grand jury.
Collare is set to go on trial in federal court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on July 6, after his attorneys and federal prosecutors spent much of 2020 in a back-and-forth with Judge Jennifer P. Wilson regarding the applicability of the fraud statutes being used against him.
According to the indictment, Collare committed acts of corruption from approximately 2011 to 2018, while he was an officer with the Carlisle Borough Police Department and was assigned to work with the Capital City Safe Streets Task Force in Harrisburg, an inter-agency operation run by the FBI.
On multiple occasions, Collare is alleged to have falsified paperwork and reports with regard to drug sting operations, in which he was using confidential informants to make drug buys. Collare would falsify the amount of drugs and cash involved, the indictment alleges, incentivizing his informants by allowing them to keep drugs.
Collare also misused criminal justice databases to acquire information in order to further his specious sting operations, the grand jury alleged, and also used his position to solicit sexual favors. The indictment details incidents in which Collare assisted accused drug offenders in court cases in exchange for their girlfriends performing sex acts on Collare.
Collare allegedly filed to suppress evidence and recommend lenient sentences with the intent of receiving sexual favors in return; the people involved were sometimes those whom Collare had recruited as part of his sting scheme, according to the grand jury’s findings.
At issue in the legal briefs and memoranda exchanged over the past year is whether certain federal fraud statutes pertain to Collare, given language that defines the offenses being for the purpose of “obtaining money or property.”
The distinction is that Collare used the misappropriated drugs and money to facilitate misleading sting operations and court maneuvers for the “purpose of developing sexual relationships with female confidential informants and assisting his professional productivity,” according to the indictment.
Because the indictment itself indicates Collare’s ultimate goal was sexual favors and job performance, and that drugs and money were only vectors to this, Collare’s attorneys argued that the prosecution had failed to state a claim under federal statute.
One of the precedents cited was the "Bridgegate” scandal of 2013, in which New Jersey officials shut down traffic on the George Washington Bridge to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, for not supporting Gov. Chris Christie.
Some federal fraud statutes were deemed not applicable in that case because officials were not trying to obtain money or property, but to enact political retribution against Christie’s enemies. The same standard should be applied to Collare, his attorneys argued.
Wilson agreed Collare’s attorneys were correctly applying the precedent, and that the “misappropriation of government resources was an ‘incidental byproduct’ of Collare’s scheme and not the object of the scheme.”
However, Wilson declined to strike the requested counts of the indictment, pointing to other court precedents indicating that “property” includes the right to services, including sexual services, which were the ultimate goal of Collare’s scheme.
Wilson did side, at least initially, with the defense on one issue, in which Collare’s attorneys argued that the prosecution had not met the legal standard for federal bribery charges. These charges require a transaction “involving any thing of value of $5,000 or more” that is intended to influence a federally funded agency.
Wilson dismissed the bribery charge, citing a case that clarified that the thing must be the bribe itself — in this case, sexual intercourse, with no argument apparent that the value of the sex was $5,000 or greater.
However, prosecutors filed for reconsideration based on an another, previously undiscussed precedent regarding the bribery statute, which indicated that the value of the transaction overall, and not just the bribe itself, can be considered.
In the count of the indictment at issue, Collare allegedly accepted sex in exchange for vacating drug charges that carried a fine of up to $250,000, meeting the statute by the latter precedent. Wilson reinstated the charge based on this information.
