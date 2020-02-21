Judge lambastes police over violent arrest in Allentown

ALLENTOWN — A Pennsylvania judge heavily criticized Allentown police on Friday after a jury acquitted a man of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, saying she was disgusted by what she saw and heard on video of the violent 2018 episode.

After jurors acquitted John Perez of all charges, Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos called Perez’s arrest and prosecution “shameful." The video shows officers punching and kicking Perez before arresting him.

Dantos said police used excessive force.

“You came onto that scene like angry, hostile bullies,” Dantos told the officers Friday, according to the Morning Call of Allentown. “You know, ‘those people,’ as the officers called them, are your community.”

Allentown Chief of Police Glenn Granitz offered no immediate response to the judge’s comments.

Four Allentown officers took the stand and said they were dealing with a small but unruly crowd of residents as they investigated reports of an armed man. Perez approached several officers and became combative, they said.

Officer Jose Lebron said he shoved Perez away from him because he was acting aggressively. The video showed Perez getting up and rushing toward Lebron before the four officers began kicking and swinging fists.